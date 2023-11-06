Search underway for missing 17-year-old swimmer off Jensen Beach coast

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — An intense search is underway Monday off the Martin County coast for a missing 17-year-old boy who disappeared after getting caught in a rip current, authorities said.

Martin County Fire Rescue said Nick Lovensen Alincy, of Fort Pierce, was reported missing just before 7 a.m.

The teen entered the water near the 4300 block of Northeast Ocean Boulevard in Jensen Beach, although it's unclear what time he went in.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of search for missing swimmer

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that, according to a witness, it appeared that Alincy got caught in a rip current during an early morning swim. The current pulled him farther out into the water, the sheriff's office said.

Marine and aviation units, a dive team, and road patrol deputies and detectives from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, along with Martin County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are now searching for Alincy.

"Anticipate heavy first responder activity near that beach," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.