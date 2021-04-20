Program in Martin County teaching sailing to those with special needs

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A new group of sailors in Martin County isn't letting intellectual disabilities hinder them.

The "Success Sailing" program is getting people with special needs out on the water.

Mentoring and one-on-one instruction are given once a week and geared for ages 16 years and older.

It's a six-week course being held in April and May.

"My wife and I are both sailors, and we've totally enjoyed it for a long time," said Doug Campbell.

Campbell brought his son, Andy, to his weekly sailing lesson Tuesday.

"He's a phenomenal swimmer," Campbell said.

Andy has special needs but is also a competitor always up for a new challenge.

"Andy's 45. I've had residential custody/guardianship of him for 20 years," Campbell said.

Andy is a second-degree black belt in karate and has competed in numerous Special Olympics sports.

Campbell wants to see sailing become more popular in the Special Olympics.

"I'm very involved with Special Olympics in Martin County, and Special Olympics kind of came to a grinding halt with COVID," Campbell said.

So he and the executive director of the U.S. Sailing Center in Martin County spent the last several months creating"Success Sailing."

Doug Campbell said his son Andy enjoys learning sailing through the program.

The program is adaptive for people with special needs. Hobie Waves make the sport safer for sailors to solo at their own pace.

Campbell would love to see sailing the next sport that Andy takes on in the Special Olympics.

Until then, he is adding to his skills while building confidence and independence that he can use throughout his life.

The U.S. Sailing Center in Martin County received donations to expand the fleet of Hobie Waves.

Click here if you're interested in getting involved or signing someone up.