New indoor pickleball facility opens at Treasure Coast Mall

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A new indoor pickleball facility has opened at the Treasure Coast Mall, offering eight courts for players year-round.

The Diadem Pickleball Complex is located inside Elev8 Fun at the Treasure Coast Mall. The courts are available to both members and non-members. The facility offers everything from open play to private clinics and includes a pickleball simulator.

Dawn Marshall, a snowbird who recently moved to Port St. Lucie, discovered the facility Thursday while looking for climate-controlled options after playing outside.

"I think the facility is absolutely gorgeous and I'm looking forward to playing here," Marshall said.

Marshall said she was especially drawn to this dedicated pickleball space.

"I think it's fantastic because they're dedicated only to pickleball where as, I've only been to multi-use facilities," Marshall said.

Port St. Lucie resident Ponce Montejo, who plays in two pickleball clubs, said indoor facilities are rare in the area and make the sport more accessible.

"In our area there's really not a whole lot of indoor facilities," Montejo said.

He explained that outdoor play is typically limited to early morning hours before the heat becomes too intense.

"Everyone always wants to play more, but I guess we're all limited within the first two hours of the day when the sun starts coming up," Montejo said. "Being in a climate-controlled environment, I'm here from 7:30 in the morning like I said, sometimes till 1 p.m."

Caleb Williams, director of marketing for Elev8 Fun, said the company saw an opportunity to serve the local community's needs.

"It was something we felt served the marketplace better in terms of the age and the demographic of who lives in the area," Williams said.

The facility aims to provide a dedicated space for the growing sport to meet the community's needs regardless of weather conditions.

