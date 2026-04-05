Mulligan's restaurant in Jensen Beach is closing after 23 years in business due to high rent costs

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Mulligan's in Jensen Beach is closing its doors on Easter Sunday after 23 years in business.

The restaurant's owner released a statement explaining that the closure is due to high rent costs, noting they tried to find a buyer for six months but were unsuccessful because of the lease terms.

"Unfortunately, for the past couple of years, we worked only to pay the exorbitant rent to the landlord," the owner said.

The owner stated the business has remained strong for 23 years, but not strong enough to cover the expenses.

"The building is already becoming half empty; it's obvious other businesses are having the same problem paying West Palm Beach rent prices in Jensen Beach," the owner said.

Staff members at the Jensen Beach location were offered the option to transfer to Mulligan's locations in Vero Beach or Sebastian, and most accepted the offer. The Vero Beach and Sebastian locations will remain open.

The owner expressed gratitude to Ron Rose from the Chamber of Commerce, neighboring businesses, and the staff for their support over the years.

"I may find another location in Martin County, or I may drive into the sunset and enjoy the rest of my life," the owner said.

The restaurant's last day in Jensen Beach will be Easter Sunday.

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