JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — In the wake of several recent mass shootings across the country, the Martin County Sheriff's Office hosted an active school shooter drill Friday in partnership with the school district.

The training took place at Jensen Beach High School.

School district leaders said they specifically wanted to go over the crisis alert system they implemented at the beginning of the 2020 school year.

"Everyone in the district gets one of these cards, and it's a badge that they have to wear on their person right behind their ID card and it gets them the help they need within seconds," said Frank Frangella, Safety and Security Director, Martin County School District.

The mobile alert system is now a state law requirement after Florida lawmakers passed Alyssa's Law, named after Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

When a staff member activates the alert system, strobe lights will turn on inside the school, alarms will sound, and notifications will be sent to every staff member's computer.

Alerts will also be sent to the MCSO dispatch center.

The system can be used for minor or major disturbances, including fights in classrooms to active threats on campus.

"Now for a crisis like an active assailant situation, or you see something that just doesn't feel right and you're nervous, you just repeatedly press this button," said Frangella. "In an emergency alert, it also goes to the sheriff's office dispatch, every law enforcement that's in the area, district personnel, and the real time crime center at the sheriff's office."

Frangella said the crisis alert system costs roughly $800,000 and is used by nearly 10 other districts in Florida.