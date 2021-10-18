'Jungle Safari'-themed gala to benefit Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast is hosting its "Glitter & Glam Gala" to raise money for its educational exhibits and scholarship programs.

The museum has three wings with 30 interactive exhibits. They include a full grocery store, a shooting cannon on a massive pirate ship and a giant game of "Operation."

The Jensen Beach museum encourages hands-on, educational play that steps back from technology.

"We encourage our visitors to just enjoy their moments and times with their kids," explained executive director Tammy Calabria.

The gala will support new exhibits, mobile programs that take the exhibits to classrooms and scholarships to bring children through the doors.

"We get students in schools that wouldn't necessarily be able to travel to the museum. We pay for their transportation to come to the museum. We go into the classroom for free and then it also supports some really great new exhibits and new installations," she said.

Calabria said there are various programs that help children experience the exhibits, including children with sensory issues. The goal is to serve all kids.

"We have some new exhibits on the horizon, and we have some exhibits that we are refurbishing spaces. We are always trying to be relevant and new, but with limited technology, so we really want to get back to that simplicity of play," she said.

Calabria said she pours her heart into the museum's success.

"It's a passion of mine for sure. I still get so excited every day coming to work. I live that. If you love what you do, it doesn't feel like work. I live that every day. It makes me so happy," she said.

WPTV NewsChannel 5's Ashleigh Walters will serve as the master of ceremonies for the museum's upcoming Glitter & Glam Gala, which provides funding for exhibits, in-classroom learning opportunities and scholarships.

The gala will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at Harbour Ridge Yacht and Country Club with a "jungle safari" theme.

Click here to purchase tickets or donate by calling 772-225-7575 ext. 203.