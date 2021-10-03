Watch
Jensen Beach Park closed after person bitten by shark

Jensen Beach Park will remain closed today after a person was bitten by a shark in the guarded swimming area.
Martin County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Brian Reagan said the victim was bitten on the extremities and was transported by ground to a local hospital.

A witness told WPTV the victim is a young man who was bitten on the ankle in shallow water.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

