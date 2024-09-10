Jensen Beach JV football player expected to make full recovery after he was slashed with box cutter

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — New video was released Tuesday by the Martin County Sheriff's Office that showed the stabbing of a 14-year-old football player at Jensen Beach High School after practice.

Deputies said the junior varsity football player was slashed in the abdomen with a box cutter by one of his teammates.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield obtained cellphone video from the Martin County Sheriff's Office that recorded the moments investigators said the attack occurred.

WATCH BELOW: Attack of teenager caught on camera

Teen slashed with box cutter expected to make full recovery

WPTV also obtained a recording of the 911 call made moments after where it was heard that the student had "an immediate wound, like a stab wound" located "in the abdomen."

"I find it disconcerting that just a couple weeks in, we have a stabbing in one of our schools," Sheriff William Snyder said. "I'm really hoping and praying this is not a setting for the future."

Snyder said the stabbing happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday after a junior varsity football practice near the field.

The sheriff isn't sure what caused the fight but said the beef between these two students is nothing new.

WPTV Sheriff William Snyder discusses what might have prompted the teen to slash his teammate with a box cutter.

"I would hate to say boys being boys because this is not boys being boys behavior," Snyder said, "but I think it's just been a long-running dispute between the two of them. Who knows what it's about?"

On Monday night, Jensen Beach High School Principal Lori Vogel called parents, asking students and families to report anything suspicious before a situation becomes more serious.

WPTV Jensen Beach High School Principal Lori Vogel made a call to parents after the incident Monday night.

"The more we become aware of, the more we can work with law enforcement and our district safety team to address in a proactive manner," Vogel said in the call.

Snyder said he expects the victim to make a full recovery.

The suspect faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was taken to Martin County jail but will be transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice detention facility.

"The one who did the stabbing has irrevocably changed his life," Snyder said. "It's altered forever, and he's going to be out of school. He's going to be off the football team. He'll pay the consequences of this action for the rest of his life."