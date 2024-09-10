14-year-old stabbed following football practice at Jensen Beach High School

STUART, Fla. — A student was taken to the Martin County Jail for stabbing another student after a high school junior varsity football practice Monday night, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

According to a post made by MCSO, the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the football field of Jensen Beach High School. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 14-year-old JV football player had been slashed by a razor blade in the abdomen by another 14-year-old JV football player after a practice game.

MCSO, who assisted Stuart police with the incident, said the scene has been secured and the stabbing suspect will be charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He will be transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention facility.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read below a statement from Jensen Beach High School Principal Lori Vogel: