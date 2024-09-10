Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

14-year-old stabbed following football practice at Jensen Beach High School

Victim taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Jensen Beach High School, April 14, 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV, Chopper 5
Jensen Beach High School, April 14, 2023
Posted
and last updated

STUART, Fla. — A student was taken to the Martin County Jail for stabbing another student after a high school junior varsity football practice Monday night, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

According to a post made by MCSO, the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the football field of Jensen Beach High School. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 14-year-old JV football player had been slashed by a razor blade in the abdomen by another 14-year-old JV football player after a practice game.

MCSO, who assisted Stuart police with the incident, said the scene has been secured and the stabbing suspect will be charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He will be transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention facility.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read below a statement from Jensen Beach High School Principal Lori Vogel:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening