Jensen Beach Elementary School plagued by ongoing vandalism

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County School District is investing in more surveillance cameras to make area schools safer and deter potential crimes.

Jensen Beach Elementary School has had ongoing issues with trespassers vandalizing school property, according to police reports.

Cameras could potentially help school leaders determine who is responsible for the damage.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office documented in November someone removing a large rock from the facade of the school and leaving it in the crosswalk of the car line, causing $50 in damage.

Someone damaged a classroom window in January, causing a 2-foot-long crack.

"It has been an ongoing issue with locals trespassing and damaging school property overnight and during weekends," an incident report states.

The window damage was worth about $200.

Then someone in March drew inappropriate images on the basketball court with chalk.

"It has been an ongoing issue with teenagers trespassing and sometimes vandalizing school property and equipment," the report said.

The Martin County School District is using money earned through the sales tax to pay for security cameras.