Treasure Coast beaches show signs of erosion after 1-2 punch from Hurricanes Helene, Milton

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — If you're hitting the beach on the Treasure Coast, you may be looking for some sand to set up your beach chair after the recent storms.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton have eroded some beaches like in Jensen Beach in Martin County.

High winds and surf along with King Tides have shifted the beaches substantially in the last few weeks.

Protecting Paradise How coastal residents battling erosion might get help Cassandra Garcia

It's left Linda DeForest's favorite beach with a nasty scar.

"It's not very pretty," DeForest said. "It looks like a lot of damage done to the beach, and it's not as nice as it was before."

WPTV Significant signs of erosion were spotted on Jensen Beach on Oct. 18, 2024.

Martin County's environmental resource division said when the surf is safe they will begin surveys to restore the shore.

"This is something that we manage all the time," Martha Ann Kneiss with Martin County government said.

But beachgoers said Friday the power of Mother Nature is amazing.

"I think this is actually insane," Jensen Beach resident Addison Brown said. "I remember coming up on the beach and it was like, the water is all the way out here and to think it could push the beach that far back is insane to me."

Martin County officials said after they assess the erosion they'll either let the sand return naturally or plan nourishment projects.