Handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank of Jensen Beach home

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A Jensen Beach woman's body was found inside the septic tank of her home, and her handyman has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said a woman's body was discovered early Saturday inside the septic tank. The body is believed to be that of Cynthia Cole, 57.

After hours of excavations, detectives found the body submerged in the septic tank, about 4 feet underground.

Keoki Demich, 34, was soon after arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

No other information was immediately available.