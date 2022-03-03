Watch
Cynthia Cole: Deputies searching for missing woman in Martin County

Last seen Feb. 24 at Jammin' Jensen event
Posted at 9:33 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 21:33:52-05

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing woman.

Cynthia M. Cole, 57, was last seen Thursday, Fe. 24, at the Jammin' Jensen event in downtown Jensen Beach.

The sheriff's office said Cynthia drives a 2015 gray Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag DNF89.

She is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall weighing 117 pounds with red hair and light-colored eyes.

Anyone with information about Cynthia Cole's whereabouts is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170.

