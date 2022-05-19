Watch
Freight train derails in Jensen Beach, blocks road

Train reportedly carrying limestone, according to Martin County Sheriff's Office
A Florida East Coast Railway cargo train has derailed in Jensen Beach, blocking a portion of Jensen Beach Boulevard at the roundabout.
Freight train derailment in Jensen Beach, May 19, 2022
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 19, 2022
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Martin County said a Florida East Coast Railway cargo train derailed Thursday afternoon in Jensen Beach.

The train is reportedly carrying limestone, but most of the five derailed cars are empty, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Jensen Beach Boulevard at the roundabout near Pineapple Avenue is closed and will be for some time.

There are no injuries and no hazardous materials concerns at this time.

