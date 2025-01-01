Discarded fireworks spark flames at Sand Dune Café in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Part of a popular Martin County waterfront restaurant went up in flames early Wednesday morning because of discarded fireworks, authorities said.

Martin County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the Sand Dune Café, located in the 4100 block of Northeast Ocean Boulevard, just after 3:30 a.m.

Investigators believe a fire started in a trash can after fireworks were thrown in there, and the flames eventually spread to the boardwalk, tearing a large hole in the wooden planks.

Our WPTV News crew at the scene said there's also extensive damage to an awning and part of an outer wall.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the flames were extinguished in a matter of minutes and no one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.