Deputy injured when car crashes into physical therapy center at Jensen Beach Plaza

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A deputy was injured Thursday when a car crashed into a physical therapy center at a Jensen Beach shopping plaza.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy, located at the Jensen Beach Plaza off Federal Highway.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a deputy who was undergoing physical therapy for a leg injury suffered while pursuing a suspect was injured in the crash. He was placed onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.

Meghan McRoberts/WPTV A Martin County deputy was being treated at Premier Physical Therapy when a car crashed into the business at the Jensen Beach Plaza, Sept. 15, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla.

Two others who were inside at the time had just minor injuries.

WPTV's Meghan McRoberts was the first reporter at the scene. A Hyundai Elantra could be seen inside the business.

"This is what you call a bad day," Premier Physical Therapy CEO Jeffrey Tucker said.

Tucker said all appointments had to be canceled until the facility can be boarded up and cleaned.

The extent of the deputy's injuries was not immediately known.

It's also not immediately known what led to the crash, but deputies believe the driver accidentally slipped off the brake pedal.