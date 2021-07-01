Watch
Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog near Jensen Beach

Victims sent out distress call using VHF radio
U.S. Coast Guard
Coast Guard helicopter crews rescued two people and their dog near Jensen Beach after their boat began to take on water.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 17:59:28-04

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard saved two people and their dog near Jensen Beach after their vessel sank Wednesday night.

Coast Guard said watchstanders received a distress call via VHF radio at about 10:30 p.m.

The people reported they were on a 38-foot vessel, The Paradise, when they began to take on water and got into a life raft.

"The boater having a VHF marine radio aboard greatly assisted us in this rescue," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Reynolds in a written statement. "Without having the radio aboard, this case could've ended differently."

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Miami responded to the scene and hoisted the victims off their life raft, transporting them to the Martin County Airport in Stuart.

