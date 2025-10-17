JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The site of the former Gin Mill Bar and Grill in Jensen Beach, which has been largely dormant for years, is about to come alive again.

Long-awaited renovations are underway to transform the vacant space into a brand-new music venue focused exclusively on rock ’n’ roll.

WATCH BELOW: 'This will be the biggest location in the country,' Emilio Torres tells WPTV

Behind the scenes look at rock ’n’ roll music venue coming to Jensen Beach

Located just off Northeast Ocean Boulevard, excitement is building as the community prepares for this electrifying shift.

"There's people here working every day, so that's good," said local resident Bob Mullaly, who has called Jensen Beach home for eight years.

His enthusiasm for the revitalization of this area is palpable.

"There's plenty of parking, the ocean is right there. If they have good food and good music, it will do really well," Mullaly added, saying it will help bring new tourism to the area.

This new music venue is the latest addition to the chain known as RockHouse Live.

In a sneak peek, WPTV's Joel Lopez was granted access to the site and the plans that are about to rock the community.

"The bones were here; we've pretty much gutted it out," said Emilio Torres, head of the VIP Rock Room and retail store for RockHouse Live. "We have a major indoor stage here, and a secondary stage on the far corner of the building. What used to be the tiki bar is now the rock deck, which will have major national talent on that stage outside."

This venue prioritizes being a music venue first, but will be complete with a full restaurant, bar, and VIP areas.

In a true homage to the genre, the bar will feature beverages created by rock musicians themselves— for their 50-foot bar that Torres said is the longest in Jensen Beach.

"The space became available, and the demographic of this area is conducive to classic rock ’n’ roll, which is what our branding is all about," Torres said, when asked about the choice of this location. "The age group of 45-65 year olds has pretty much populated the entire area; this is their music, and this is what they're going to love to see."

Running the show is a passionate team of rock aficionados, including Zach Bair, the founder of the company.

Torres highlighted Bair's impressive connections.

"He's worked with the likes of Slash, Rob Thomas from Matchbox 20, Peter Frampton, and Blondie," he said.

Torres has his own list of musician contacts. With names like these in their back pocket, concert-goers can expect big names to headline monthly gigs.

"All of our famous musician friends have actually talked to us about what we're doing here," he said. "This will be the biggest location in the country, between the locations in Memphis, Tennessee, Largo on the west coast of Florida, and down to Key West."

As with any music venue, noise levels can be a concern.

Torres reassured the community that they've been working closely with Martin County to address this matter.

"There aren't very many residential areas nearby, and the way the building is positioned, the noise will feed onto the beach," he explained with plans to adhere to the county's 10:30 p.m. cutoff for live outdoor music.

RockHouse Live is committed to creating a platform for local talent, creating a stage in their own home town.

"It's so important; younger generations don't even know what real rock ’n’ roll is anymore," Torres shared. "We want to see that coming in the door every day."

The venue is gearing up to start hiring bartending, front-of-house, and back-of-house positions in November.

RockHouse Live aims to officially open its doors in January.

"How about you? Do you feel like you're going to be stopping by?" Lopez asked Mullaly.

"Sure, sure. I like music. Of course," he replied.

His response resonates with the community’s anticipation for this new rock-infused chapter.