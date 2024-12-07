400 juniors riding Jensen Beach waves this weekend for the Junior Olympic Sailing Festival

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — 400 of the top amateur sailors are spending the weekend taking over the waters in Jensen Beach at the US Sailing Center of Martin County to capture the Olympic spirit and learn the ins and outs of sailing, with a chance to further qualify in the USA Junior Olympics.

For Ethan Youngsma, 16, who started sailing four years ago, he knows that heavy waves can make or break a sailor's day on the coast.

"The more difficult conditions tend to make you better because you make mistakes more," Youngsma said. "That allows you to learn from those mistakes, and you can get to a higher level."

Youngsma, from Melbourne, Florida, is one of the 400 competing this weekend for a chance to sail at the Junior Olympics.

"First race, the start was a little rough. Overall, it was really good; it was all over the place with the wind,” said Youngsma, who has another day to find his groove in competition.

Eddie Miersch is an up-and-coming sailor who enjoys watching and spending time with competitors who have more experience.

A lot of older sailors keep telling me that you're going to know these sailors for the rest of your life," Miersch said. "These relationships are going to last so long."

The event is divided into groups, allowing youth sailors, parents, and coaches to learn from top coaches.

"It's a meaningful regatta," said Adam Gee, the event's executive director.