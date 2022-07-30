Watch Now
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Jensen Beach

Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 13:20:56-04

Someone in Illinois may be the big winner of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but someone on the Treasure Coast also scored big in Friday night's drawing.

There were two winners of the second tier prize of $1 million and one of them bought a ticket in Jensen Beach.

The unknown winner purchased their "Quick Pick" ticket at the Cumberland Farms store at 2001 NE Savannah Road in Jensen Beach. The other was sold in Sebring.

Three lucky winners scored $2 million in the second tier "Megaplier" prize.

Those three "Quick Pick" tickets were sold in Defuniak Springs, Palm Harbor, and Kissimmee.

