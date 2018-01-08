Tractor-trailer crashes in Indiantown

Light Rain
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a semi crash Monday morning in Indiantown.
The wreck happened sometime before 7 a.m. near the intersections of SW Warfield and SW Citrus boulevards.
Deputies said Warfield Boulevard is down to one lane and drivers should expect delays.
It's unclear if the driver was hurt.
Crash involving tractor trailer, Warfield Blvd and Citrus. Warfield down to one lane. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/NAndLWWqpj— MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) January 8, 2018
