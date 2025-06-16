Martin County fire crews battle mobile home in Indiantown, 7 displaced

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue crews battled a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon at the St. Lucie Village Mobile Home Park in Indiantown.

Fire crews report it happened just after 1:30 p.m.

Several neighbors spoke with WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache who said they called 911 after noticing flames. Minutes later, emergency crews showed up.

“We were fixing up a car here. Then, we looked over and saw police,” said neighbor Miguel Alzate. “Police were here first, then firefighters got here.”

Fire crews made a quick search, got water on the flames and quickly put it out. Neighbors said a family of seven was impacted by the fire — four adults and three children.

“I feel sorry for them, because they won’t have somewhere to live,” said Alzate. “It’s the only mobile home that was destroyed.”

Fire crews said the Red Cross has been called to help. Fortunately, no one was injured. They said the cause of the fire was likely electrical.

“They almost lost everything. Clothes, beds, all of it,” said Alzate. “I hope they can get help.”

