Loved ones remember life of Indiantown pioneer, E. Thelma Waters

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Friends and family of Ethel Thelma Waters gathered Thursday to honor her life and share memories.

Waters passed away on March 4 after a battle with a long illness.

"She was faithful," said Roslyn Waters-Jensen, daughter. "She was loving. She was dedicated. She was very smart."

A true pioneer for the Village of Indiantown loved described waters as a legend.

"You're talking about multi-generational, she changed lives," said Chandler Josie.

Waters was an early advocate for quality education and healthcare in the community.

In the 1960s, she recruited doctors and dentists to serve the town and taught parents English so that they could better understand their children's education.

"She fought not just for this town but for this county and when I use the word fight, it really was that," said Roslyn Waters. "She told all of us, you do what's best, you do what's right, you do it in love and you don't take no for an answer. And that's how we were raised."

In 1973, Thelma Waters helped facilitate the first affordable housing neighborhood in the village.

"She always brought out the best in people," said Roslyn Waters. "She would walk up to a stranger and say, I can see that something is wrong and that you're hurting, how can I help you."

Josie said her legacy is one that everyone should try to strive for.

"She impacted everyone individually, and she made you feel like you were the favorite," said Josie.

Waters was inducted into the Florida Women's Hall of Fame on Jan. 28.

A celebration of life ceremony was held Friday at 11 a.m. at Timer Powers Park in Indiantown.

