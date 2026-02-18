Florida nurseries face millions in losses after historic freeze devastates tropical plants

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Agriculture across Florida is still recovering from a devastating cold snap that struck the state a couple of weeks ago, leaving once-lush green nurseries brown and barren with losses potentially reaching into the millions of dollars.

At East Coast Nursery in Indiantown, co-owner Mark Rutizer is surveying what he calls "catastrophic loss" after the historic freeze destroyed more than 50% of his trees. The damage represents an estimated $1 million in losses for his family-owned business.

Florida nurseries face millions in losses from devastating freeze damage

"More than I've ever seen in the past from anything," Rutizer said, describing the extent of the devastation.

The nursery's tropical trees suffered the most damage during the freeze, which brought temperatures into the 20s for consecutive nights.

"A lot of it tried to be prevented, but when you hit low 20s more than one night in a row—it just, it destroyed a lot," Rutizer said.

While some plants are completely dead, Rutizer believes others might be salvageable. He spent the morning spraying surviving trees with pesticides to prevent further damage from insects and fungus that typically attack weakened plants.

"Right now, I think the main thing is to get all the dead out. When something is declining and dying it's really susceptible to fungus, insects," Rutizer said.

The damage extends far beyond East Coast Nursery. Rutizer has received numerous phone calls from other nursery owners throughout the state reporting similar devastation.

"[I've been] getting so many phone calls [from places] further south than me, further north than me, further west than me. They all experienced the same thing," Rutizer said.

He believes the freeze's impact could permanently change Florida's agricultural industry north of Palm Beach County.

"They may not grow certain things. They may not do certain things," Rutizer said. "Me personally, I'm going to stay away from species that just didn't make it."

The nursery owner is now hoping for emergency funding assistance to help his business recover from the losses.

"It's very upsetting to walk out everyday and see this," Rutizer said. "State or possible federal funding could make a massive difference."

The dead trees remain on the property as Rutizer waits for insurance adjusters to assess the damage before clearing can begin.

If you'd like to help Rutzier save his nursery click here.

