Decision not to charge parent in Indiantown bus stop gun incident sparks heated community debate

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Outrage and frustration boiled over at a community meeting in Indiantown Tuesday night, as residents packed a room to demand answers from the Martin County Sheriff's Office after a parent who pulled a gun on two students at a bus stop was not charged with a crime.

The tense meeting, led by the Martin County NAACP and the sheriff, centered on the sheriff's determination that the father acted in self-defense. However, many residents argued that the man should have been arrested for the separate crime of possessing a firearm at a school bus stop.

The incident at the bus stop

Sheriff Jon Budensiek laid out his office's account of the incident, which occurred just over a week ago. He said it began with a student being bullied and struck by another student on a school bus. The victim's father went to the bus stop to report the bullying to the driver.

The situation escalated, Budensiek said, when the alleged bully and a friend "pushed past the bus driver and tried to confront the dad."

"He puts his hand up and backs up, backs up, says 'stay away, stay away,' and they don't," Budensiek explained. "In fact, they’re yelling that they’re going to whoop his hind end... He pulls out a gun and all of a sudden they’re backing up, because they don’t want to get shot."

A debate Over Florida law

The sheriff defended the lack of charges against the father, citing the state's self-defense laws.

"In the state of Florida, you’re allowed to defend yourself against someone coming after you," he said.

But residents at the meeting were furious, arguing that the father was committing a misdemeanor by possessing a gun at a bus stop, which they believe should negate his "Stand Your Ground" defense.

"Stand Your Ground cannot come into play because at the time you were committing a crime by being at that bus stop with a gun," one resident yelled.

The sheriff countered that the law does not provide a clear legal definition of what constitutes a "bus stop," making that specific charge unenforceable in this case. The father also declined to press battery charges against the two students.

A call for change and unity

Jimmy Smith, President of the Martin County NAACP, said the meeting was intended to inform the community about the laws that guided the sheriff's decision. He urged residents who are unhappy with the outcome to channel their anger toward changing those laws.

"These kids need to be loved and also protected on all ends," Smith said after the meeting. "Thank God nobody went home in a casket."

He said that while there was disagreement, everyone shared one sentiment: "We can agree that this should have never happened."

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