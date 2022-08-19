Watch Now
Crews battling brush fire in Martin County

Fire Rescue units staging the area to protect residences
Posted at 6:29 PM, Aug 19, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.  — Martin County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Indiantown Friday evening.

Officials said the approximately 37-acre brush fire started in the area of the St. Lucie Mobile Village on Kanner Highway.

Fire Rescue units are staging the area to protect residences in the area.

No more information was immediately available.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

