Community steps up to help elderly Indiantown woman who lost home in fire

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — This is a story about neighbors helping neighbors.

WPTV reported this week that Liz Nesson suffered a tragedy. She volunteers her time and efforts caring for hospice patients and makes sure they're not alone when they take their last breath.

Nesson lost her Indiantown home in a fire June 7, but since then, several people in the community have stepped up to help.

One good Samaritan, a contractor from the Palm Beach County area, saw WPTV's story and contacted NewsChannel 5 asking to help.

The contractor specializes in fire removal and restoration and knew his skills could help Nesson.

WPTV Liz Nesson combs through what remains over her home in an effort to salvage some of her belongings.

He asked WPTV to introduce him to her, but he had one request: that he and his business don't get any recognition.

WPTV was careful not to show his face or tell his name as we waited with Nesson at her home.

She was picking through her belongings Friday and sorting through what was and was not salvageable, an emotionally and physically taxing task.

"This breaks my heart," Nesson said.

That's what she was doing when the good Samaritan's truck pulled up Friday.

"Is this your truck?" Nesson asked WPTV. "I should go check."

The contactor told Nesson he'd like to help her clean out her home without charging her.

"Oh my God, are you kidding me?" Nesson asked.

WPTV Liz Nesson offers her thanks to everyone who has helped her during this tragedy.

She told WPTV that after getting an estimate the same service could cost her at least $40,000.

"They told me it could be $20 per square foot," Nesson said.

She said she was incredibly grateful to him, and everyone else who has offered to help.

So far, the public has donated $10,000 to her GoFundMe page, and a benefit is in the works to raise more money.

"Overwhelming. Completely overwhelming," Nesson said. "That's the best because it gives me hope that ... there are people out there who care."

The good Samaritan wasn't able to start the cleanup process until there is a dumpster and other necessary equipment at the site, but he hopes to come back out and start the job soon.

Members of Christ Fellowship in Stuart also contacted WPTV and are working to put together a team to help her with the cleanup.

Click here if you would like to help Nesson or email Kate.Hussey@wptv.com.