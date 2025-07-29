Will the proposed I-95/Turnpike interchange impact a longstanding Hobe Sound farm?

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A proposed direct connection between Florida’s Turnpike and I-95 in Martin County is raising concerns for a Hobe Sound landowner who worries his farm could be significantly affected by the project.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently presented design alternatives for the new interchange at a Martin County Board of County Commissioners meeting. Among the proposed layouts is a favored design that includes an overpass cutting through property owned by Zach Gaza, the owner of Hobe Sound Farmer’s Market.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Will proposed I-95/Turnpike interchange impact a longstanding Hobe Sound farm?

“We’re on an island. We’re surrounded by pavement. We have the turnpike to our west, we have 95 to our east, and then we have Bridge Road to our south,” Gaza said.

The 126-acre farm sits between the two highways. Gaza says the new connection—if built in its proposed location—could affect the north end of his farm.

“They’re saying it’s going to happen somewhere between my property and the property south of Bridge Road,” he explained. “Everything north of the lake, which includes our cow-calf operation, includes our apiary. It’s the grazing portion of our operation.”

FDOT says the goal of the project is to improve system connectivity and enhance safety, emergency response, and evacuation in the region. The agency also said it plans to combine the interchange construction with an already existing plan to widen the Turnpike, driving the cost to $309 million.

“Instead of widening the turnpike and then coming back and building the interchange, we’re going to do it all at the same time,” said Bill Howell, consultant project manager for FDOT.

FDOT says it could take up to 10 years before the project is completed.

In the meantime, Gaza says he’s concerned about being left in the dark as plans move forward.

“If they take it and they cut our farm apart, then we’re going to be looking at these overpasses,” he said. “It’s going to completely change the landscape of the farm.”

We've reached out to FDOT for a response to Gaza’s concerns over his land, but have not yet heard back.

Despite the uncertainty and long road ahead, Gaza says he has no intention of backing down.

“This is our home. We love it. We love the animals. We love what we do,” he said. “We’re going to fight until the end,” Gaza said.