'The first few minutes are the most crucial': Martin County first responders train for water rescues

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — It was a breezy day at Hobe Sound Beach on Thursday.

It wasn't the kind that Martin County beachgoer Margie King prefers.

"I avoid the water when it's too choppy," King said.

At any moment things could take a turn.

It's why Martin County first responders spent the last three weeks performing missing swimmer training.

The simulation started with a 911 call to the dispatcher. The caller said, "I’m out here on the beach in Hobe Sound and my brother and his son, I think they got sucked out in the water."

Thursday's task was to find and rescue one submerged swimmer and perform CPR on another that was floating above the water.

"The first few minutes are the most crucial to find them and resuscitate them for a successful recovery," Martin County Ocean Rescue Chief Ian Montgelas said.

Thursday's training involved ocean rescue, EMS and firefighters. How they all work together is what saves lives.

"Communication is probably the No. 1 thing that we want to train on and make sure we are solid with," Montgelas said. "If we don't have good communication that just delays the process."

In 2023, Martin County had 71 water rescues, one missing swimmer and 18 calls for drownings or near drownings. So far this year, there's been 17 water rescues, one missing swimmer and 16 drownings or near drownings with at least two deaths.

Those numbers underscore the need for exercises like this one.

Beachgoers like King agree.

"I just think the training is very important," King said. "I appreciate what they’re doing because there's so many families that go to the beach."