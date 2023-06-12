Watch Now
Strong storms damage home in Hobe Sound

'The trees were bending. The furniture blew over,' Joseph Diorio says
A mobile home in Hobe Sound was damaged by strong storms on June 11, 2023.
WPTV
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 16:05:28-04

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Some areas of Hobe Sound sustained damage after strong storms blew through over the weekend.

At least one home sustained damage in the Woodbridge Mobile Village located off U.S. Highway 1.

Resident Joseph Diorio was busy Monday breaking down a carport that ended up on the adjoining roof.

Joseph Diorio speaks about the strong storms that hit Hobe Sound on Sunday.
There were reports of 45 mph straight-line winds in the area late Sunday afternoon.

"The trees were bending. The furniture blew over," Diorio said. "It was just like a normal storm on a Sunday afternoon. Then I got a call to come and look at this. The sun was out by then."

Diorio said his home was not damaged inside.

There was no other damage in the immediate area and no reports of any injuries from Sunday's weather.

