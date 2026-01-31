South Florida residents prepare for dramatic temperature drop as cold front brings 30-degree weather

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — South Florida residents are preparing for a dramatic temperature drop this weekend, with some embracing the rare cold weather while others are dreading the cold blast.

Friday night at Hobe Sound Farms After Hours, temperatures in the 60s drew crowds for live music and outdoor activities before the cold front arrives. By Saturday night, temperatures are expected to plunge into the 30s and below.

"I'm not happy," said Donna, a local resident who moved from Boston more than 20 years ago to escape cold weather.

Philip and Janice Maier, who are originally from up North but have lived in Florida for decades, have a different perspective on the approaching cold snap.

"The longer we're here, the more we tend to miss the cold," Philip Maier said.

Patrick Cullinane said he was also looking forward to the temperature change and plans to stay active throughout the weekend.

"Went out for a run. I'll go out running tomorrow. I got all the windows open, the doors open, airs out the house," Cullinane said.

Meanwhile, Donna has already started adjusting her weekend plans due to the incoming cold weather.

"I had to dig for them. I didn't even know where they were," she said about finding her warm clothes. "My plans are changing. I'm doing everything I have to do tomorrow and then I'm staying in."

Laura Grey also made it out Friday night to enjoy the mild air before the wind and cold move in. While she's not happy with the forecast, she said she's prepared for the temperature drop.

"I didn't believe it. I was like no it's still going to change, it's going to change by the weekend," Grey said. "My plants are all in. I covered my palm trees and I'm making chili on the weekend. We're good."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.