Small plane makes emergency landing in Martin County field

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were on board when a small plane had to make an emergency landing in a Martin County field Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The agency posted on its Facebook page that deputies and the Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene just after 3 p.m.

Small plane lands in Martin County field

Fire Rescue said the Cessna 172 landed in a field west of Interstate 95 near a weigh station and Pratt Whitney Road.

"Early reports indicate the plane had some type of engine malfunction," the sheriff's office said.

According to the FlightAware website, the aircraft took off at 2:41 p.m. from North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport.

A flight instructor and student pilot were aboard the plane.

Martin County Fire Rescue said both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.