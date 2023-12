HOBE SOUND, Fla. — One person was injured after a house caught fire Tuesday evening in Hobe Sound, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The fire occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 7000 block of Southeast Ridgeway Terrace.

In a post made to Facebook, fire rescue officials said the occupants of the home were evacuated, but one person suffered minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.