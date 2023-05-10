Memory of historic 2020 flooding still vivid for Hobe Heights residents

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Flood-prone areas in Martin County are on high alert year-round for excessive rain but especially during hurricane season.

Flooding concerns don't get much worse than in Hobe Heights — a neighborhood in Hobe Sound where residents are still reeling from a deluge nearly three years ago.

Historic rains rocked the community in June 2020, but those who lived through it, like David and Lori Scholl, said the memories are still fresh.

"We have PTSD," Lori Scholl said.

"When a heavy storm comes through I'm like, 'OK, how bad is it going to be,' especially when it's hurricane season," David Scholl said.

More than a foot of rain fell during a 12-day stretch in 2020 along areas of the Treasure Coast.

WPTV Lori and David Scholl of Hobe Sound were some of the fortunate residents whose home was spared by the 2020 flooding.

Communities like Hobe Heights couldn't handle all the water, flooding many people's homes.

"Was it the most stressed out you've been in recent memory?" WPTV reporter Chris Gilmore asked.

"Oh, yes," David Scholl, who has lived with his wife in the community since 1988, said.

"What's going through your head?" Gilmore asked.

"Am I going to lose my home?" David Scholl said. "Am I losing everything?"

Hobe Sound Martin County working on permanent fix to flood damage Ryan Hughes

Multiple Hobe Heights residents ended up losing their homes to the flooding.

However, the Scholls were one of the fortunate families with the water stopping 8 feet from their home.

"The next day, there were people with a boat getting stuff out of their house," David Scholl said.

If the floodwaters, which lingered for days, weren't enough to deal with, it ended up causing other problems like backed-up septic tanks and contaminating water.

"Yes, it was a catastrophic rain, I'll grant them that, but I think there's still more that could've been done," David Scholl said.

Following the disaster, Martin County purchased and then demolished 13 homes at risk for future severe flooding. That land now serves as drainage fields.

WPTV William Bell discusses what it was like living through the historic flooding and the years that have followed.

William Bell, 82, said his home, which he has lived in since 1984, was lucky to be spared.

"There used to be houses adjacent to mine," Bell said. "I saw them go up, and I saw them come down."

The county has also worked on creating an outfall for the neighborhood that would ideally guide floodwater to a stormwater treatment area before making its way to the Intracoastal Waterway.

WPTV contacted Martin County officials about what has been done to deal with flooding threats in the area. They said it's an ongoing effort but so far the county has done the following:

