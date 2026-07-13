Jonathan Dickinson State Park concession closure leaves visitors without boats and tours

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Jonathan Dickinson State Park's concession operation is closed indefinitely this summer, leaving visitors without access to boat rentals, canoe rentals, and the popular Loxahatchee Queen tour to Trapper Nelson's Island.

Park officials told WPTV the vendor who operated the concession had their contract expire. The park is now searching for a new vendor, but warns the approval process is lengthy and could take months.

WATCH:

Jonathan Dickinson State Park concession closed indefinitely

Max Santos, a Jupiter local who has been coming to the park his entire life, said he and others were caught off guard when they arrived to find the concession office closed.

"We all showed up and got to the park and noticed that the concession office was closed. It left us a little bit shocked and disappointed that we couldn't go out that day," Santos said.

Santos described what the concession had offered visitors in the past.

"It allowed us to go there and have access to bike rentals, canoes, motorboats. We could even take a tour. And then after all of those activities, allowed us a place to get refreshments," Santos said.

"To have the concession office closed, it really limits us for the things that we can do there at the park," he said.

Daniela Sellitti drove from West Palm Beach with her kids hoping to take them on the Loxahatchee Queen to Trapper Nelson's Island, only to find the service unavailable.

"It says on their website they are closed. It says indefinitely, but I don't know how long," Sellitti said.

She said she hopes the park finds a solution soon.

"It'd be nice if the park is able to find a contract with someone else who will come in and open a concession and get the boats running again, so that we can enjoy the river and get a chance to go over to Trapper Nelson's. It's a part of Florida history," Sellitti said.

I've reached out to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for answers on exactly when these services will be restored.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.