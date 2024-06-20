A week after punishing EF1 tornado hit Hobe Sound, here's how repairs are coming

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — More than a week after a punishing EF1 tornado hammered Hobe Sound, the painstaking repair work is almost finished, officials said Thursday.

In a post on X just before 12:30 p.m., the Martin County Board of County Commissioners said "work is nearing completion" in Hobe Sound.

"Bridge Road is now open," the post said, adding that 22 trees have been transplanted along the iconic "tree tunnel" leading to Jupiter Island.

In addition, sidewalk repairs will begin later this week.

"Pedestrians and cyclists should proceed with caution," the post said.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Hobe Sound at 10:40 a.m. on June 12, likely touching down just west of U.S. 1 and continuing east along Bridge Road before crossing the St. Lucie River and into Jupiter Island.

The peak winds of the tornado were 85 to 95 mph and affected portions of the path, especially along Bridge Road before the Hobe Sound Bridge, where numerous ficus trees were toppled.

Amazingly, there were no reports of injuries.