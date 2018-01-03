Gusty winds and rough surf affecting beaches along the Florida coast

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Powerful wind gusts and dangerous surf, that's what you can expect over the next days on the water.

Joanne Kelly, a boat owner said, "We were going to go sailing in the Intracoastal, you know a nice little sail at high tide and we have a boat. It was anchored out there, and it was no longer anchored."

But the rough winds are eating away at an already battered Bathtub Beach in Martin County.

Workers on Tuesday, moved sand they stockpiled months ago.

"They are moving it to areas that appear to be the most vulnerable to the next couple of high tides," said Martin County Coastal Engineer Kathy Fitzgerald during a phone interview.

She told NewsChannel 5 the sand is to secure the sand dunes. This will help keep the main road, MacArthur Boulevard, passible and not flooded during high tides.



"We will have trucks bringing sand in and hopefully we are just bringing in sand to replace the stockpiles we have out there that we are using right now. If we see areas that need additional sand we will use the sand that's coming in, " added Fitzgerald.



Fitzpatrick says workers will be back on Wednesday during high tide to see if more sand is needed.