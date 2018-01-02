High winds, surf close Lake Worth Pier

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The city of Lake Worth said Tuesday the Lake Worth Pier is closed to the public because of high winds and surf.

The city said high winds through the night and dangerous surf have caused a danger to public safety.

Conditions will continue to be monitored and when the high winds and surf subside the pier will reopen.

The city said they apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure.