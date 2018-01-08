Gas leak forces school evacuation in Martin County

Mostly Cloudy
A gas leak has not only evacuated David L. Anderson Middle School, but also caused a loss of service to about 450 customers customers.
The leak was discovered by a road patrol deputy who was driving by, heard hissing, smelled the gas and called for assistance, according to the sheriff's office.
Students at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School were taken to Martin County High School for pick up after the noon hour.
Cove Road was closed because of the leak, which was caused when heavy equipment severed a six-inch pipe.
The line has since been crimped and is no longer leaking and the gas company must now make repairs and restore service to 450 affected customers.
It could take as many as two days to fully restore service to all customers.
There were no injuries.