FPL's last coal-powered plant to be imploded Wednesday morning

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Florida Power & Light is gearing up to tear down a long-standing power plant in Martin County.

The company’s last coal plant located in Indiantown is scheduled to implode at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, marking a major milestone in the company's quest for cleaner energy.

The showcase of the project will be bringing down the 495-foot chimney stack which, once detonated, will fall in just about eight seconds, according to Mark Loizeaux, president and owner of CDI Construction Demolition, Inc.

Loizeaux said 171 pounds of explosives will be used at 104 locations on the conveyor and 340 locations in the chimney. In the chimney, dynamite will be used for imploding the stack in less than a second.

The plant was built in 1995 and has been used as an energy source for more than 20 years.

The rest of the plant, which includes the boiler, ash silo and other small structures, will be removed later this year.

FPL is waiting until a brief ceremony before detonation to reveal what will replace the coal plant.

The company has replaced old oil-burning plants, such as the one at Port Everglades, with natural gas plants. FPL is also investing heavily in solar power.

FPL is asking people to stay away from the implosion site. Southwest Silver Fox Lane will be closed briefly Wednesday morning.