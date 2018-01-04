MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - - It's been almost one year since a fire ripped through a Martin County neighborhood.

The cold temperatures and dry weather has the Florida Forest Service putting out an alert to move dry and dead vegetation away from your home.

Melissa Yunas works for the Florida Forest Service and she says flying embers from a fire pit can easily ignite a large blaze.

"An ember would be a leaf stick or twig on fire carried by the wind and what it will do is come from the campfire or debris burn and it will land on the dry vegetation and race off on the dry vegetation," Yunas said.

That's what happened in Anthony Briner's back yard.

The fire happened in February and it's still unclear how it got started, but flying embers and dead vegetation kept it going.

"All this burnt jumped the road over there all that burnt down there," Briner said.

Now he's taking extra precautions this dry season.

"Hopefully nothing crazy happens again like it did last year," he said.

Yunas said it’s important to move dry or dead brush away from your home and a fire pit unattended.