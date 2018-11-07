Fire destroys boats in Martin County

Jon Shainman
1:33 PM, Nov 7, 2018
@martincountygov

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.-- Investigators trying to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed two boats in Martin County overnight.

Neighbors around the Salerno Pines Boat Basin said around 2:30 a-m they heard a loud explosion.

Firefighters arrived to find the two boats on fire.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top