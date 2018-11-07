Fire destroys boats in Martin County

Partly Cloudy
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.-- Investigators trying to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed two boats in Martin County overnight.
Neighbors around the Salerno Pines Boat Basin said around 2:30 a-m they heard a loud explosion.
Firefighters arrived to find the two boats on fire.
No one was hurt.
MCFR crews responded to multiple boats on fire at a local boat dock. The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries. The fire is under investigation.
