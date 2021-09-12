Watch
Driver dies in early morning crash in Martin County

Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 13:49:24-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old man died in an early morning crash Sunday in Martin County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver from Palm Beach was traveling southbound on I-95 at 3:39 a.m. south of Bridge Road when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway.

His vehicle collided with two trees. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The victim was air lifted to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The case is still under investigation by FHP.

