STUART, Fla. — Part of Federal Highway is shut down in Stuart Wednesday evening following a multi-vehicle crash with injuries, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the crash occurred at approximately 2:54 p.m. near SE Pettway Street.

SE Federal Highway is currently closed from SE Medalist Place to SE Pettway Street.

Two patients were transported by air to a local trauma hospital.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

No more information was immediately available.