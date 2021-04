HOBE SOUND, Fla. — UPDATE:

Northbound lanes on I-95 have reopened in Martin County following a crash, officials say.

EARLIER STORY:

Two right northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are blocked in Martin County due to a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:23 p.m. at Mile Marker 98, near Hobe Sound.

Witnesses say traffic is backed up in the area.

No more information was immediately available.