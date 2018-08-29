Brian Mast and Lauren Baer to square off in District 18 Congressional race

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R) and Lauren Baer (D) will face off in the November District 18 Congressional race.

Baer defeated Pam Keith in Tuesday's primary, taking 60 percent of the vote.

Baer said the primary helped her become a better candidate and more prepared for the next few months of campaigning.

“What I want to do is shoot straight from the hip with my voters. My word is my bond. I'm going to make clear that if they elect me to Congress to represent our community, I'm going to be voting in their interests, not for special interests," said Baer.

Mast cruised to an easy win over challengers Mark Freeman and David Cummings, taking 78 percent of the vote.

The incumbent said he will take what he has learned over the past two years in Washington and continue fighting for his constituents.

"It's an honor to represent you in Washington. I fight for our water. I fight for our vets. Above all, I fight each and every single day we wake up as Americans. We know it's up to us to determine if this will be a better day than yesterday," said Mast.

District 18 covers Martin, St. Lucie and portions of northern Palm Beach County.