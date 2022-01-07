Authorities urge safer, slower driving on Bridge Road in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A five-mile stretch of road in Martin County is being called extremely dangerous.

It was the site of a deadly crash last week, and WPTV is learning that other people have died in almost the same spot.

Bridge Road is the only way to get straight to I-95 in Hobe Sound. It's heavily traveled and the Martin County sheriff said it's one of the most dangerous roads in the entire county.

Martin County deputies are increasing enforcement and trying to slow drivers down on Bridge Road, days after another deadly wreck.

"I feel like this road is definitely a danger zone," said Eli Kianes, who drives on Bridge Road every single day. "Just yesterday I seen somebody have to veer off the road to avoid a pothole and not watching the traffic coming against them."

A small memorial now sits where a 47-year-old mother and wife was killed on Tuesday after investigators said a 17-year-old driver was trying to pass someone, when he clipped a trailer and then hit the woman head on.

"She was struck there and then pushed all the way back there into the water," said Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Budensiek took taking WPTV on a ride-along, pointing out what makes the road so dangerous.

"It's a very very narrow road with all the traffic that goes down the road," Budensiek said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, four people have now died on this road in just the past 11 months.

"There's nowhere to go. There's nowhere safe to get your car out of the way of an oncoming vehicle," said Sheriff William Snyder.

WPTV reached out to Martin County Public Works. We're told a resurfacing project is slated to add shoulders on Bridge Road from Pratt Whitney Road west of I-95 to U.S. 1, and streetlights will be installed at some intersections.

Snyder said he would also like to see the speed limit lowered on Bridge Road.

"It's a dangerous roadway and people should not go out there and be in a hurry and pass," Snyder said.