NewsRegion Martin County

2 teens arrested after posting threat to shoot up Martin County High School

Gun found in bedroom of one student
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Martin County High School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 08:07:33-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two students were arrested Thursday morning after posting on social media a threat to shoot up Martin County High School, according to the local sheriff's office.

Investigators said the teens, ages 17 and 14, are currently in custody.

Detectives found a gun in the bedroom of one of those students.

The sheriff's office said neither teen attends Martin County High School. Investigators did not say if they attend classes in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

