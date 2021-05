MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed in a crash in Martin County early Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol a sedan driven by a 31-year-old man was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of SE Bridge Road, just east of I-95 at 12:58 a.m.

An SUV driven by a 56-year-old man was traveling eastbound and was struck head-on by the sedan.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is still pending investigation.