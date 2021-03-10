Menu

Woman, child injured in Indian River County rollover crash

Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 18:29:06-05

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A woman and a child are hospitalized following a rollover crash in Indian River County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of County Road 512 in Fellsmere.

FHP said a 21-year-old woman from Philadelphia was driving a tan 2014 ES 350 Lexus with a 2-year-old inside when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle swerved to the right rolling over a couple of times until it came to a rest on its roof.

The woman was transported by ground to Holmes Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The child suffered minor injuries and was flown to St. Mary's Medical Hospital for "precautionary reasons," officials said.

All northbound lanes were closed awaiting for the helicopter to land. Lanes reopened at 3:35 p.m.

